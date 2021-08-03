Cancel
Naperville, IL

D203 Mask Update | City Masking | Taekwondo Students Shine

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasks will be required at the start of the upcoming school year for Naperville School District 203 students. At last night’s meeting, the board of education voted to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and require universal indoor masking. Students, teachers, staff, and visitors will need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. District administration will provide an update at the next meeting on August 16.

