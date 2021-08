Two public universities in the Peach State finished high in Niche’s 2022 ranking. One claimed the No. 4 spot, while the other just missed being in the top 10. To determine the college rankings, Niche combined data from the U.S. Department of Education and other sources with user input — reviews and ratings from current students, alumni and parents — in an analysis that included academics, campus, value for the financial investment and other factors.