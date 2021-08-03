CF Montreal vs Atlanta United: Match Preview
With rumors of potential managers and player signings swirling in the Atlanta United universe, it’s easy for the focus to jump ahead to what will hopefully be a bright future for the Five Stripes. But Atlanta still has half of the 2021 campaign left to play and needs to start finding wins if there’s any chance of saving the season. The eight points between the Five Stripes and the playoff line are a daunting but by no means impossible hurdle to scale. Atlanta will meet the five teams directly above it ten times in the coming months.www.chatsports.com
