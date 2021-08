Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the notion Saturday that the club could trade quarterback Nick Foles, or at least his role in any such possibility. "I don't talk to him about that. He doesn't talk to me about it. That's not something that we... We just don't go there," Nagy said. "Again, that's out of our control. He's worrying about doing everything he can to just be great for us. That's what I like about our relationship is he's happy with where he's at here, and he's in a good place."