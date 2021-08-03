Cancel
‘Wicked’ set to relaunch touring market for Broadway shows

By Caitlin Huston
broadwaynews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Wicked” will be the first national tour to resume performances when it plays its first show in Dallas Tuesday. The production was one of many tours that were paused due to the pandemic, and it kicks off the planned return of the U.S. touring market. The national tours of “Hamilton” are expected to resume later this month and tours of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” “Hadestown” and more are expected to follow this fall.

