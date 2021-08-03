‘Waitress’ announces Broadway cast joining Sara Bareilles

This is the first article in Back to Broadway, Time Out’s new series of interviews with members of the Broadway community who will be returning to work this fall. Bad things can happen to good people, and Danny Burstein is good people. Broadway audiences have come to love Burstein for his soulful showmanship in such musicals as South Pacific, Follies, Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof and most recently Moulin Rouge! The Musical, in which he earned his seventh Tony Award nomination for playing the ingratiating nightclub host Harold Zidler. Within the industry, he has earned a reputation as a bona fide mensch. But while 2020 was a difficult year for most people in the theater world, it hit Burstein especially hard. Shortly after the Broadway shutdown began last March, he was hospitalized with a near-fatal case of COVID. And in December, his wife of 20 years, the luminous Broadway leading lady Rebecca Luker, died after a brutal year-long battle with the degenerative disease ALS. (You can make a donation to ALS research in Luker’s honor here.) We talked with Burstein about what he’s learned from his ordeal and the paths that lie ahead.