‘Waitress’ announces Broadway cast joining Sara Bareilles

By Caitlin Huston
broadwaynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Waitress” has announced casting for the musical’s return engagement starring Sara Bareilles. In addition to Bareilles, the musical will star Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Eric Anderson as Cal, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Dakin Matthews as Joe and Joe Tippett as Earl. All cast members previously starred in “Waitress” during its prior Broadway run.

