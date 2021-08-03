Cancel
Formerly convicted ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich sues for right to seek elected office again

By Mike Brest
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Illinois governor and felon Rod Blagojevich filed a lawsuit against the state, demanding that his right to run for elected office get reinstated. Blagojevich, who served eight years of a fourteen-year prison sentence that was commuted by former President Donald Trump in Feb. 2020, despite consternation from some Republicans, lost the chance to run again following a 2009 vote by the Illinois Legislature, which occurred a year after his arrest.

