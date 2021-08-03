Cancel
Galaxy Digital Hiring First COO For Asset Management Arm

By Michael Bodley
 5 days ago
The asset-management arm of Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital is aiming to hire its first chief operating officer as the division scales and increasingly moves into running actively managed crypto strategies, according to two people familiar with the matter. Subscribe for full article

MarketsCoinTelegraph

What form of digital assets will be the future of payments?

We’re living in a time where digital assets are moving towards mainstream adoption. From retail customers to traditional banks and financial service providers, digital assets are on the rise. Many of these assets promised to disrupt financial markets and large incumbents, and while they have received widespread attention, they haven’t quite achieved their potential. That said, large institutions are taking notice — 86% of the world’s central banks are exploring digital currencies, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements.
Businessfinextra.com

Digital asset platform Zipmex connects with Visa

Zipmex, Southeast Asia’s leading digital asset platform announced a major strategic partnership to take advantage of the combined strength of Zipmex and Visa’s global payments platform and network. This will allow the company to revolutionise how people spend their digital assets across its markets. Already a regional leader in digital...
EconomyLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: First Property starts new fund with Fulcrum Asset Management

First Property Group PLC - London-based property fund manager and investor - Says it has established a new fund in association with Fulcrum Asset Management. The fund will invest in commercial property in the UK and Poland, with initial investments focused on retail warehouses, high street shops and offices in the UK.
Computersmartechseries.com

Do You Need to Invest in Digital Asset Management Platforms?

What is a Digital Asset Management Platform (DAM)?. A DAM platform catalogues and maintains repositories of all your media files like photos, audios, and videos. With the help of metadata taxonomies to assets, users are able to group, search and distribute files at ease. DAM solutions often come with features like import/export functionality, preview and thumbnail views, versioning, optimized processing speed and automatic conversion of files into other formats as per the requirements.
MarketsValueWalk

Horos Asset Management 2Q21 Commentary

Horos Asset Management commentary for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. In the second quarter, the positive performance that started in November 2020, with the announcement of the launch of coronavirus vaccines, continued. In this "new" environment, value investing has performed well, proving that patience and short-term losses are often essential ingredients for reaping the rewards over the long term. Our funds, of course, attest to this. Horos Value Internacional gained 6.3% over the quarter, compared to 6.4% in its benchmark index, while Horos Value Iberia returned 4.8%, beating the 4.2% rise of its benchmark. Since inception of the Horos funds (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 13.1% and Horos Value Iberia 3.2%. Since 2012, the international portfolio has gained 177%, while the Iberian portfolio 160%, compared to gains of 200% and 66% in their benchmark indices, respectively.1.
Economyirei.com

Slate Asset Management hires Erik Dmytruk as managing director

Slate Asset Management has hired Erik Dmytruk, a seasoned real estate professional with nearly two decades of industry experience, as managing director. Dmytruk will work closely with Slate’s leadership team to further scale the firm’s investment platform and launch new value-creation strategies across Slate’s business, including within Slate Securities, the firm’s investment-management platform specializing in real estate investing.
Commodities & FuturePosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Smart Contract Network Provider Data Gumbo Nets $7.7M For Scaling, Middle East Expansion; Digital Asset Manager Grayscale Hires Ex-Alerian CEO As ETF Chief

Data Gumbo, provider of blockchain-powered smart contract network GumboNet, has closed a Series B funding round with $7.7 million, according to a press release. These funds are adding onto the first close of the round at $4 million from September, the release stated. With the new funds, the company plans to scale up its demand for GumboNet and establish service in the Middle East in order to cover the growth expected there.
BusinessCoinDesk

Huobi Trust Hires Ex-Homeland Security Agent as COO

Huobi Trust has hired former homeland security agent Robert Whitaker as chief operating officer (COO). The U.S. subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Huobi Technology has hired the veteran with 20 years experience in law enforcement to adapt its products to meet regulatory requirements, the company said in an emailed announcement Thursday.
Retailcrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Management Secures £1.1 Million from Over 400 Investors via Crowdcube at £55 Million Pre-Money Valuation

The team at Digital Asset Management reports that it is now live on Crowdcube as the first Gibraltar registered firm to crowdfund. “During the first few days of being live in Dam’s community, the company has raised over 1,000,000 GBP. Dam is now overfunding and at the time of writing this is 103% complete. With a few weeks remaining in the public crowdfund, now’s the time to invest before it’s too late.”
Economybenefitspro.com

Why asset management providers must embrace digital

Buoyed by vaccines and government stimulus, albeit variants of Covid-19 looming as a potential headwind, the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown in business. The asset management industry is buzzing with activity, as they take stock of all that might have changed and what has not in the post-recovery reality. However, some players have a distinct advantage. Through the period of disruption last year, when capital markets were highly volatile but still functioning without notable disruption, some forward-looking asset managers took the time to strengthen their digital and data muscle. They are now applying the advantage across the asset-management value chain – accelerating value for their business.
Aerospace & Defenseazbigmedia.com

AvAir secures engine material asset management with IAI

AvAir, an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has completed an agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Aviation Group to provide asset management solutions for more than 20,000 line items. IAI’s unique Aviation Group is a global leader, with more than 50 years’ experience in all aspects of...
Marketsfinextra.com

Turnkey platform for digital asset investing Aspen Digital raises $8.8 million

Aspen Digital, a digital asset investment platform designed to remove the pain points for crypto-inspired institutional investors, has secured $8.8 million in pre-A funding. The financing round was led by anchor investors RIT Capital Partners and Liberty City Ventures. Other investors include Cherubic Ventures, Token Bay Capital, Somerley Capital, and Chatchaval Jiaravanon & Chaval Jiaravanon. Aspen Digital is co-incubated by Everest Ventures Group (EVG) and TT Bond Partners (TTB), a group of blockchain experts and finance veterans.
Businessfinextra.com

HSBC Asset Management creates specialist fintech investment arm

The asset manmagement arm of HSBC has launched a new venture capital investment strategy aimed at giving clients expopsure to companies that will participate in "the transformation of financial services". The VC will typically participate in series A and B funding rounds of B2B companies which offer either software or...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Crypto Asset Management Firm Arca Launches Arca Digital Yield Fund

The Arca Digital Yield will be the first of its kine actively managed fund in the crypto space providing more investment flexibility than the passive counterparts. On Monday, August 2, the digital asset management company Arca launched its Arca Digital Yield Fund. As per the company, this will also be the first actively managed yield fund in the crypto space.
Businessinstitutionalinvestor.com

U.K. Asset Owners Pledge to Push Managers on Diversity

In the U.K, major public pension funds and consulting firms have joined together in a coalition for greater diversity and inclusion in manager selection. The Asset Owner Diversity Charter, spearheaded by Brunel Pension Partnership, is backed by 17 organizations representing £1.08 trillion ($1.5 trillion) in assets under management. The charter mandates that participants incorporate diversity questions into their manager selection processes, monitor selected managers for diversity and inclusion on an ongoing basis, and lead and collaborate in this area to encourage broader industry change.
Commodities & Futurecrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: tZERO ATS to List Exodus Movement

(alternative trading system) reports that it will list Exodus Movement, Inc. Class A common stock for secondary trading. Exodus issued securities under Reg A+, a securities exemption that allows the issuer to immediately trade shares on an exchange or ATS. Exodus closed its funding round in May raising $75 million in gross proceeds. The offering.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

GoldenTree Asset Management is investing in Bitcoin: Report

The credit-focused firm GoldenTree has become the latest Wall Street firm to become involved in cryptocurrency. The BTC purchase by the company followed discussions between executives regarding hiring staffers familiar with crypto investments, the report said, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter. According to the report, the partners...

