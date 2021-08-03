Galaxy Digital Hiring First COO For Asset Management Arm

Horos Asset Management commentary for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. In the second quarter, the positive performance that started in November 2020, with the announcement of the launch of coronavirus vaccines, continued. In this "new" environment, value investing has performed well, proving that patience and short-term losses are often essential ingredients for reaping the rewards over the long term. Our funds, of course, attest to this. Horos Value Internacional gained 6.3% over the quarter, compared to 6.4% in its benchmark index, while Horos Value Iberia returned 4.8%, beating the 4.2% rise of its benchmark. Since inception of the Horos funds (May 21, 2018), Horos Value Internacional has returned 13.1% and Horos Value Iberia 3.2%. Since 2012, the international portfolio has gained 177%, while the Iberian portfolio 160%, compared to gains of 200% and 66% in their benchmark indices, respectively.1.