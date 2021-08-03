Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bungie And Ubisoft Lawsuit Against Cheat Seller Explained

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, we reported a joint lawsuit with Bungie and Ubisoft that focuses on a notorious hacker ring that sells cheats as a subscription service for games like Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege. The lawsuit is going after those profiting from "destroying the integrity of the online experience," which centers around intellectual property disputes rather than simply cheating. To learn more about the law behind the suit, Game Informer gleaned insight from a lawyer that specializes in exactly this type of case.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Epic Games#Dorsey Whitney#Nintendo Of America Inc#Ip#Ring 1#Plaintiff#Fortnite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Businessgamingbolt.com

Bungie Issues Emphatic No-Tolerance Statement Against Harassment, Abuse, and Inequality in Wake of Activision Lawsuit

Activision-Blizzard has been sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DEFH), with allegations ranging from sexual harassment to unequal treatment to racial discrimination, while the incidents that have been recounted by former employees in the lawsuit have truly shaken many in the industry with how severe they are and the culture of abuse, unprofessionalism, and toxic behaviour they talk about on a company-wide scale.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Rainbow Six DDOS Operation Ends in Lawsuit Win for Ubisoft

SNG.one is a website that received a DDOS lawsuit from Ubisoft back in January 2020. SNG.one, for those that aren’t familiar, were a website that offered to set up DDOS attacks on a variety of online games – including Rainbow Six: Siege. SNG.one used to advertise itself as a site that tests firewalls against attacks, but Ubisoft alleged that they had other services being offered. It gets hairier and weirder, but ultimately, Ubisoft won a 150,000 dollar judgment against the website, most of which will apparently go to the lawyers.
Video GamesNME

Bungie sets out no tolerance policy following Activision Blizzard lawsuit

Content Warning: References to alleged harassment and abuse made below. Bungie, who formerly had games published by Activision Blizzard, has highlighted that a culture of “harassment, abuse and inequality” is not tolerated at its own company. The statement was released as a Twitter thread following the news that Activision Blizzard...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Bungie Issues Statement Regarding Stance Against Harassment

Game studio Bungie has recently given out a statement on its social media account to discuss the current controversy Activision Blizzard is facing. The developer behind Halo and Destiny has posted a long statement on its official Twitter account recently regarding the allegations that Activision Blizzard is facing. These allegations included sexual harassment, bullying, discrimination, and more towards the publisher’s female employees. It is now currently facing a big lawsuit filed by the state of California.
Video GamesTorrentFreak

Bungie & Ubisoft Sue Destiny 2 Cheatmakers Ring-1 For Copyright Infringement

Bungie and Ubisoft have filed a lawsuit against five individuals said to be behind Ring-1, the claimed creator and distributor of cheat software targeting Destiny and Rainbox Six Seige. Among other offenses the gaming companies allege copyright infringement and trafficking in circumvention devices, estimating damages in the millions of dollars.
BusinessNME

Ubisoft CEO responds to staffs’ open letter demanding change in industry

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has responded to an open letter signed by more than 500 current and former Ubisoft employees that not only expressed solidarity with the Activision Blizzard walkout this week (July 28) but called for industry-wide change against harassment and abusive behaviour. The letter also criticised Ubisoft for...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ubisoft employees call for a pact against harassment in the industry

More than 500 employees and former Ubisoft employees have shown your support to Activision Blizzard workers, who recently sent a letter to their leaders to complain about the situations that have occurred over the years. They are stories of workplace and sexual harassment that have come to light after the complaint filed by the State of California against the North American company. Months earlier there was a whirlwind at Ubisoft, when it was discovered that important managers and creative figures had participated in the climate of harassment within this corporation. Now, these workers propose an agreement between publishers to tackle a problem that in their view is systemic throughout the industry.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Fallout 76 Update Today August 3: Patch Notes 1.5.5.8

Fallout 76 got a new update today, and alongside it, as always, are a set of patch notes with all the changes. There don’t seem to be any significant tweaks or additions with patch 1.5.5.8. However, there are a smattering of bug fixes and improvements that should make the experience brighter for those who are still playing Fallout 76.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Bungie and Ubisoft Takes Video Game Cheat Manufacturer Ring-1 to Court

Bungie and Ubisoft have now taken Ring-1 to court over the latter’s manufacturing of cheats for numerous games. According to new reports, Ring-1 creates cheats for players online and makes them accessible through subscription-based memberships. The cheats span across a number of games — including AAA titles — such as Bungie’s Destiny 2, Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, Escape From Tarkov, and even Dead by Daylight, and offers hacks like infinite ammo and aimbots. To make things worse, subscriptions also come with access to hardware ID spoofers so in-game anti-hacking systems won’t be able to trace and ban players employing those cheats.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Xbox Game Pass For August 2021 Stars Hades, and Codemasters

You want games? If you're a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass for August 2021, there's a lot of games coming your way soon, with games such as Skate, Skate 3, Hades, Katamari Damacy Reroll, and Curse of the Dead Gods coming soon to the service. Let's check out the full list, shall we?
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Activision Takes Down Warzone Cheat Seller CrazyAim

A major platform dealing in the sale of premium cheats, particularly for Call of Duty: Warzone, no longer exists at the time of writing. “CrazyAim” was one of many online marketplaces from where players were able to purchase wallhacks, aimbots, and other cheats to use in Warzone as well as other Call of Duty games. Both of its website and Discord channel suddenly went offline earlier today, reportedly (via CharlieIntel) after publisher Activision took action in forcing the cheat seller to cease all activities in the past couple of days.
Video Gamesitprospt.com

Bungie Sign Up

If you are here to log into Bungie Sign Up, we have just the official links under this paragraph for you to do that with ease. All the links attached in this page are updated constantly, so whenever you feel unsure, you can always circle back here. Please also return here when your old links do not work anymore.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Does Halo Infinite have assassinations? Latest details

Assassinations have been a popular mechanic in past Halo games, which has lead to many players asking a simple question. Does Halo Infinite have assassinations?. There is plenty of excitement in the Halo community currently, with the first technical preview flight having taken place, giving players their first taste of what the newest entry in the popular first-person shooter franchise has to offer.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Halo Infinite Multiplayer May Have Saved the Game

It hasn’t been an easy journey for Halo Infinite. A disastrous campaign reveal last July that turned the game into a punchline on social media, a delayed launch, and high-profile departures behind the scenes at developer 343 Industries have been the headlines that have plagued the title for the past year, an incredibly tumultuous period that seemed to kill the hype for Xbox’s biggest release of 2021. To gamers who already felt burnt out on the franchise after the divisive Halo 5: Guardians, it seemed unlikely that this latest sequel would revitalize their excitement for the 20-year-old shooter series.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Halo Voice Man Jeff Steitzer Performs Destiny 2 Voice Lines As Shaxx And Lord Salad Fingers (Saladin)

Jeff Steitzer is every part of the Halo experience as the music and Master Chief himself, so when he lent his voice talents to Destiny 2, minds were blown. Known simply as "Halo Man," Steitzer brings the Halo multiplayer experience to life in a way that most fans of the franchise treasure. For those that may not remember, Bungie was the original studio behind Halo before it was passed off to 343 Industries, and it is also the studio behind the current online game Destiny 2. So the crossover into the realm of Guardians? Not as unexpected as one might think, but every bit as cool.
BusinessPosted by
PC Gamer

Blizzard's president is out, studio to be co-led by a woman for first time in its history

On July 20th, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard collecting "numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation" at the company. Shortly afterwards, more than 3,000 Activision Blizzard employees signed an open letter to management speaking up for victims and making a call for "official statements that recognize the seriousness of the allegations and demonstrate compassion for victims of harassment and assault."

Comments / 0

Community Policy