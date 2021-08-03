Cancel
Energy Industry

UK should resist green-only hydrogen path: Xodus

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UK government is due to publish its long-awaited hydrogen strategy later this month. The UK has an edge in producing low-carbon hydrogen and should exploit it to decarbonise its own economy and provide supplies of the fuel to its neighbours, global energy consultancy Xodus argues in a report published on August 2. Furthermore, the country should "resist the temptation" to focus only on green hydrogen and embrace its blue hydrogen potential as well, the report concludes. The UK government is due to pu...

www.naturalgasworld.com

