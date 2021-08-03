UK should resist green-only hydrogen path: Xodus

Your laboratory at the University of Zagreb has its own solar power plant and green hydrogen production – what is the nature of your research there?. This solar power plant, which I am very proud of, is installed on the roof of the Power Engineering Laboratory and serves for green hydrogen production. The electrolyzer is installed in the first Croatian hydrogen refueling station, located in front of my lab. With a pressure of 30 bar, this HRS (Hydrogen Refueling Solution) serves the first Croatian hydrogen-powered bicycle, which was also developed in my lab.