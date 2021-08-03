Justice Defined By Another Standard

I've done my share of moving around the country over the years and I know it can be stressful. But as a queer bisexual woman and for many LGBTQ Americans, moving just a few miles to the next town or across state lines can be a daunting challenge. Why? Because nondiscrimination laws are inconsistent across states and cities. Municipalities may or may not have laws protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination. Where we travel or move to can be a minefield. Standards of equality shouldn’t change based on where you live, work or travel. We need a uniform federal law explicitly prohibiting LGBTQ discrimination across all 50 states. The current patchwork of protections just doesn’t work.