Jamestown, NY

Justice Defined By Another Standard

Post-Journal
 6 days ago

The defacement and disrespect of the statues in Dow Park memorializing the Underground Railroad blemishes our area. I agree with the ‘No Hate in Jamestown Rally” deploring the destruction of property. At that rally, a spokesman said, “Justice needs to be intersectional. If your justice is not intersectional, it is not justice.” Sweeping across college campuses, intersectionality turns the focus of justice to physical characteristics. One college website in NY says, “The focus on race … is to lay emphasis in the intersectional aspects of … social justice issues.”

