Hand Habits’ Gothic Synth Opus “Aquamarine” Casts Shadows of Intense Memory

Meg Duffy, a.k.a Hand Habits, released their last album Placeholder in 2019, and today, the musician returns with news of their follow-up titled Fun House, as well as the lead single “Aquamarine.” Based on the new song—which is a bit post-punk in its opening, with gothic percussion that’s lightened by Duffy’s gentle vocals and synth embellishments—Fun House could be their most experimental (and exciting) album to date. The new album, which was produced with SASAMI‘s Sasami Ashworth and engineered by King Tuff‘s Kyle Thomas, was a reaction to the pandemic—a period where isolation and the stoppage of the world brought up everything Duffy hadn’t had time and space to acknowledge. “I slammed on the brakes and everything psychologically that I’d been pushing down and ignoring for the past few years suddenly flew to the foreground,” they said.