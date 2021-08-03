The Prince: The Royal Family Gets Animated
There’s just something about the British royal family that the public can never quite get enough of. This ongoing fascination has led to countless of interviews conducted, books published, movies produced, and television series aired. Members of the family have also become the apple of the media’s eye. It’s as if being born into the family automatically generates a certain kind of celebrity status that will last for generations to come. Whether this benefits them, or works against them will always be an age-old question. One thing is for sure though, there is no stopping the royal clamor anytime soon.www.tvovermind.com
