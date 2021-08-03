Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The Prince: The Royal Family Gets Animated

By Michelle Siy
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s just something about the British royal family that the public can never quite get enough of. This ongoing fascination has led to countless of interviews conducted, books published, movies produced, and television series aired. Members of the family have also become the apple of the media’s eye. It’s as if being born into the family automatically generates a certain kind of celebrity status that will last for generations to come. Whether this benefits them, or works against them will always be an age-old question. One thing is for sure though, there is no stopping the royal clamor anytime soon.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Goreski
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Prince William
Person
Ryan
Person
Prince
Person
Gary Janetti
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Kelly Ripa
Person
Iwan Rheon
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Condola Rashad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Will Grace#Orlando Bloom Lrb#Holistic Detective Agency#Of12 Episodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 1st Photo of Lilibet 2 Months After Her Birth

A birthday surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their first Lilibet photo in honor of the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday. Meghan—who turned 40 on Wednesday, August 4—posted a video on her birthday of her and Melissa McCarthy on a Zoom call. The video, which was titled “40×40” and posted on Meghan and Harry’s Archewell Foundation website, showed the Duchess of Sussex and the Gilmore Girls alum on a video chat as Meghan announces a new initiative for her birthday. “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who’s...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: How Prince Harry Will Torpedo Camilla’s Chances To Be Queen Consort

British royal family news teases that the leak about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s memoir is stirring several pots, including many simmering on the stove at Windsor Castle. What is Harry brewing up on his millionaire’s couch in California? It’s hard to imagine he could top the bombastic revelations made during two Oprah Winfrey-led public catharsis sessions.
WorldNewsweek

New Prince George Photo for Eighth Birthday Compared to Young Prince William

Prince George turns 8 years old tomorrow and his mother Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming birthday photo to mark the occasion. The third-in-line to the British throne is pictured in Norfolk where the family have their country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham. The prince smiles warmly as he sits...
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie shares rare close-up of sentimental wedding ring from the Queen

Princess Eugenie has a beautiful engagement ring not dissimilar to her mother Sarah Ferguson's, but royal fans don't often get to see her wedding ring close-up. On Sunday, the royal gave fans a better look at her sparkling jewellery on her ring finger as she shared a video of her baby son August ahead of the Euro 2020 final.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Reason Prince Charles Is Against Making Princess Beatrice And Eugenie Senior Royals

British royal family news teases that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex isn’t the only one who can write a tattle tale book about the monarchy. News leaked last week that the mouthy ex senior royal is penning his memoir at the ripe old age of 36. But the real shocker is that his deal to write a second book can only see the light of day after his grandmother Queen Elizbeth dies. That’s how incendiary the book is and how shameless Harry has become.

Comments / 1

Community Policy