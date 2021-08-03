Cancel
Energy Industry

Low German wind boosts coal, gas in H1 2021

naturalgasworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe country is navigating its way to a low carbon future but suffered a set-back compared with H1 2020 for a number of reasons. Significantly lower wind in Germany and the prolonged cold spell in the first half of the year led to a shift in the power generation mix towards coal and gas-fired plant, according to analysis by Energiebilanzen AG published August 3. The economy was also over the worst effects of the COVID-...

