Low German wind boosts coal, gas in H1 2021

Renewable energy has inched above both coal and nuclear power for the first time, to become the second highest source of electricity in the United States behind natural gas. Figures released last week by the Energy Information Administration show wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass and geothermal combined accounted for 834 billion kilowatt-hours or about 21% of all generation in 2020. Natural gas still leads as the nation’s top source of electricity, generating 1,617 kWh last year, or about 40% of U.S. power generation.