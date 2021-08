Looks like alcoholic slushies are going to be all the rage this year. The Minnesota State Fair Tuesday morning revealed its list of specialty brews and beverages at this year's 2021 Get Together. Fifty-six new drinks are set to premier this year, including a wide range of craft beers, ciders, seltzers shandies and more. One of the most popular, it seems, is alcoholic slushies. While there were a few different versions available at the Fair last year, the frozen concoctions have become quite trendy over the past year as more and more craft breweries, cideries and wineries add them as options on their menus.