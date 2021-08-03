Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Eight of Cal's 12 Football Opponents Ranked Ahead of Bears by CBS

By Jake Curtis
Posted by 
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eU7s5_0bGYj5hn00

CBS Sports provided a preseason ranking all 130 FBS schools, and it did not paint a rosy picture for Cal football.

The rankings are based on polling of experts across CBS Sports and 247Sports, and it will be updated weekly throughout the season.

The Bears' starting point does not provide much optimism, although it gives a lot of room for upward mobility. The absence of center Mike Saffell, who recently announced his retirement from football for medical reasons, doesn't help the Bears' prospects, although he notes in the video above that Cal has quality backups on the offensive line.

Cal is ranked 69th in the CBS Sports preseason ranking, which puts the Bears about in the middle of the pack among FBS schools.

But let's put Cal's place into context in a few categories:

---Cal, which went 1-3 last year, is ranked ninth among Pac-12 schools, and is even behind Colorado and Stanford. Only Oregon State, Washington State and Arizona are ranked lower than Cal. Five Pac-12 schools are ranked in the top 25, but Cal does not play two of those five this season.

Here are the rankings, in order, of the Pac-12 schools:

9. Oregon

16. USC

20. Washington

22. Utah

24. Arizona State

36. UCLA

48. Stanford

54. Colorado

69. Cal

76. Washington State

83. Oregon State

94. Arizona

---The Bears are ranked 53rd among the 64 teams in Power Five conferences. That is not an omen of impending greatness. Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, Washington State, Oregon State, Georgia Tech, Duke, South Carolina, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Kansas are the only Power Five schools ranked lower than Cal.

---San Jose State, Toledo, Ball State and SMU (coached by former Cal head coach Sonny Dykes) are among the Group of Five conference teams ranked ahead of Cal.

---Eight of Cal's 12 opponents in 2021 are ranked higher than Cal's No. 69 spot, and one of the four foes not ranked higher is Sacramento State, an FCS school that is not ranked. Both of Cal's FBS nonconference opponents are ranked higher than Cal.

Here is where the Bears' opponents are ranked, listed in the order that Cal plays each:

44. Nevada (Sept. 4)

29. TCU (Sept. 11)

NA. Sacramento State (Sept. 18)

20. Washington (Sept. 25

76. Washington State (Oct. 2)

9. Oregon (Oct. 15)

54. Colorado (Oct. 23)

83. Oregon State (Oct. 30)

94. Arizona (Nov. 6)

16. USC (Nov. 13)

48. Stanford (Nov. 20)

36. UCLA (Nov. 27)

Cal begins fall practice on Friday (August 6) as it prepares to prove these preseason rankings wrong.

.

Cover photo of Cal football is by Kelley L Cox, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
122
Followers
436
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nevada State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Dykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Bears#American Football#Cbs Sports#Fbs#247sports#Pac 12#Stanford#Cal 76#Rutgers#Smu#Sacramento State#Fcs#Tcu#Na#Usa Today Sports#Cal Sports Report#Twitter#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
College SportsUSA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football - Opponent Previews: Kennesaw State

The Greater Atlanta Area is starting to get congested with football teams of late. Georgia State started up a football program not even a decade ago and Athens CC has recently decided that Athens is somehow inside the perimeter in recent years. So with just 23 miles separating Kennesaw State’s stadium from Bobby Dodd, we can go ahead and assume they are an Atlanta team as well. Though they may want to leave a day early on the buses if they want to make kickoff in that traffic down I-75.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Ranked College Football’s Top 5 Traditions

The college football game has some of the most storied traditions in the world of sports. And on Wednesday, ESPN released its rankings of the top-five traditions in the NCAA. Ohio State’s Dotting the “I” tradition dates all the way back to 1936. Preformed before every home game in Ohio Stadium, the world-renowned Buckeyes marching band spells out “Ohio” in one continuous motion called Script Ohio. The incredible formation is always capped off with Dotting the “I.” Before each game, a different fourth or fifth-year Sousaphone player is chosen to stand above the “i” and finish the performance.
Iowa Statehawkcentral.com

Leistikow's thoughts on Iowa football's latest 2021 depth chart, which includes eight freshmen

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa's session at the Big Ten Conference's media days at Lucas Oil Stadium doesn't begin until Friday, but the Hawkeyes have already made some news this week. First, it was revealed in an Associated Press report that the field at Kinnick Stadium will be named for former Hawkeye All-American Duke Slater, who was the first Black lineman in the NFL. There has been no official announcement yet on that front, but it's an overdue and good move by the university.
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: Kayvon Thibodeaux ranked nation’s No. 1 player for 2021

With the 2021 season approaching, we are starting to see preseason award watch lists released as well as certain college football sites release their top-50 players. Every year, we speculate about the best players in the country and usually, it’s someone from Clemson, Ohio State, or Alabama gracing the top of the list. This year, it’s a familiar face from Oregon football as Kayvon Thibodeaux has been earning national recognition and hype for months now, starting with Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay naming him the top prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy