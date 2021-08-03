Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

How Do We Solve the Homeless Problem in St. Cloud?

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today on WJON's 2-cent Tuesday program listeners weighed in on an increased homeless population in the St. Cloud area. The topic surfaced in part due to the Lincoln Center Homeless shelter on Lincoln Ave on the southeast side of St. Cloud. Listeners offered numerous theories as to why we have more homeless in the St. Cloud area. One listener felt some individuals just don't want to work and the lifestyle is why they continue to be homeless. Another caller felt many of the homeless have a mental illness that keeps them from staying employed. Others feel the access to free meals and shelter keeps the homeless from feeling the need to find work.

mix949.com

Comments / 2

MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Homeless Person#Wjon#Lincoln Center Homeless#St Cloud State#The Lincoln Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Mayor Not Considering A New Mask Mandate

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is not expected to implement a mask requirement anytime soon. We asked Mayor Dave Kleis about it and he responded back with a simple 'no'. So far in Minnesota, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, and Duluth are all requiring everyone to wear a mask while in city facilities.
Benton County, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

It’s Free Corn Feed Day At Benton County Fair

Did someone say FREE corn? Yep!! Who doesn't love corn on the cob? Especially when it's Minnesota grown. There's a free corn feed today only at the Benton County Fair. If you'd like to sink your teeth into a delicious ear of golden corn, you're in luck. The corn feed...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

FREE Outdoor Movie Night In St. Cloud Aug. 13

Summer is winding down and if you're looking for a fun free way to create a few more lasting memories before the kids head back to school, look no further!. There's a free outdoor movie and game night in St. Cloud on Friday, August 13. So, grab your lawn chairs, tell your friends and get the kiddos ready.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Crime Stats: How Safe Is Your Town?

What do Motley, Waite Park, Isle, Bemidji and West St. Paul all have in common? They are the five worst cities in the state of Minnesota for property crime. Ouch. That's a bummer. These kind of crimes include arson, car theft, and burglary. Violet crimes that involve threats are not considered property crime.
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Issues Air Quality Alert

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for west central, northwestern and north central Minnesota. The alert takes effect Thursday morning and runs through Friday at 9:00 p.m. The affected area includes Roseau, Baudette, International Falls, East Grand Forks, Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Bemidji,...

Comments / 2

Community Policy