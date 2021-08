MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council approved a final plat for 11 single-family lots in the Lyndon Creek subdivision Aug. 16. But, the council added one major condition. Lots nine and 10 will not be eligible for variance requests to the City of Milton for accessory structures. Councilman Paul Moore said this was an important condition to make because it is already clear those lots are too close to the setbacks to accommodate a pool.