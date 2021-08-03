Cancel
Environment

NWS: Severe storms deemed 'destructive' will now trigger smartphone alert

By FOX 9 Staff
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Starting this week, your smartphone will now automatically get an emergency alert for the most severe thunderstorms with hail and high winds that could cause damage. The National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms deemed "destructive" will now trigger a Wireless Emergency Alert on cell phones. The criteria for a destructive damage threat is at least 2.75-inch diameter hail, 80 miles per hour winds or both.

Environmentstaradvertiser.com

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Jimena, Tropical Depression Hilda to weaken in East Pacific

Although the former Hurricane Hilda has weakened to a tropical depression, the former Tropical Depression Nine-E has strengthened to a tropical storm. As of 5 a.m. Hawaii time, Tropical Storm Jimena was located 1,195 miles east-southeast of Hilo and packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph while moving northwest at 7 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
Deuel County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deuel The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Deuel County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 330 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Cochrane Rec Area, or 8 miles southeast of Clear Lake, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lake Cochrane Rec Area around 335 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentfox9.com

Storms expected Thursday evening around Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - Much of central Minnesota including the Twin Cities metro could see storms through the evening as a cold front moves through. The storms are expected to develop as through the evening and night, with some strong enough to produce strong gusts and hail. The storms will ride along the cold front and may be hit or miss. Some areas could see a quick downpour while others might get nothing. However, whatever rain we do see won't be enough to break the drought in Minnesota by itself.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Dixie County in Big Bend Florida * Until 545 PM EDT Friday. * At 1143 AM EDT, Emergency management reported that flooding along the airport canal is affecting numerous areas around the Cross City airport with water entering structures. Additional thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Cross City will likely cause additional flooding beyond what`s occurring now. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is already occurring and likely to continue. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Hilo, HIbigislandvideonews.com

Tropical Cyclones East Of Hawaiʻi Forecast To Dissipate

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Although both storms are expected to degenerate far from Hawaiʻi, the National Weather Service says we could see an increase in showers around the middle of next week. (BIVN) – The National Hurricane Center is tracking tropical activity over the Pacific east of Hawaiʻi, but it is...
Cherry County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cherry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHERRY...SOUTHWESTERN BROWN...BLAINE AND NORTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 619 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Brewster to near Elsmere to near Purdum, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brewster, Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Koshopah and Hawley Flats. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 222 and 240. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...${observedHail} MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...${observedWind} MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

