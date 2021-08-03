NWS: Severe storms deemed 'destructive' will now trigger smartphone alert

Effective: 2021-08-06 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Dixie County in Big Bend Florida * Until 545 PM EDT Friday. * At 1143 AM EDT, Emergency management reported that flooding along the airport canal is affecting numerous areas around the Cross City airport with water entering structures. Additional thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Cross City will likely cause additional flooding beyond what`s occurring now. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is already occurring and likely to continue. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR