How Mass Notification Can Play a Critical Role in Disaster Response

When a disaster occurs, schools need every tool at their disposal working towards one goal: keeping everyone safe. While this may seem like common sense, schools often invest too much time and money on different tools that accomplish different tasks to help manage a disaster. This creates an environment of disconnected silos, requiring different logins, different administrators, and even different locations where those tools can be operated, none of which is ideal when time is of the essence. Efficient disaster response requires an easy-to-use, streamlined system that can perform multiple functions simultaneously to get information out as quickly as possible so students and staff can stay out of harm’s way.