This Colorado home is for those who have fitness in mind. From outdoor sports to indoor swimming, you will find it all in at this home located in Indian Hills, Colorado. The home itself is a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom property with a total of 5,125 square feet of living space on a total of 17 acres of land. Located on the property, you will find a sports court to play tennis, basketball, and shuffleboard. Inside the home, you will be able to swim all year round in the twenty-yard lap pool. The kids even have their own dedicated kiddie pool. Sore muscles? hope into the jetted spa to unwind and relax.