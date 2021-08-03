Mich. District Begins Work on Two New Middle Schools
The Bloomfield Hills School District in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., has begun work on two new facilities in the district. Last year, voters approved a $200 million bond in a larger effort to scale back the number of district middle schools from three to two. Renovations began in May to convert a closed high school, Lahser High, into a middle school by fall 2023. And a groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 29 for an expansion of the existing Bloomfield Hills Middle School, which is also projected to take two years to complete.spaces4learning.com
