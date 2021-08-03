Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Multi-centre cross-sectional study on vascular remodelling in children following successful coarctation correction

By Skaiste Sendzikaite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoarctation of the aorta is an arteriopathy with life-long sequelae, with remarkably increased cardiovascular events in young adults even after successful repair and despite blood pressure status. There are data on arterial remodelling in adults after coarctation correction, however, these data are scarce in childhood. Thus, the aim of this cross-sectional study was to evaluate changes in arterial wall function and morphology in children following successful coarctation repair and to compare these changes among patients with different blood pressure status and coarctation correction modes. Blood pressure status, echocardiographic parameters, arterial wall structure and stiffness, endothelial function and central blood pressure measurements were evaluated in 110 children aged 6–18 years following successful coarctation repair with right arm blood pressure not exceeding leg blood pressure by ≥20 mmHg. The prevalence of arterial hypertension was 50%. The mean carotid intima-media thickness SDS was 3.1 ± 1.5 and above 1.65 SDS in 91 of 110 patients. Increased right carotid intima-media thickness was associated with left ventricular hypertrophy, office blood pressure difference between leg and right arm, recoarctation in the past and interventional coarctation correction. Increased local common carotid artery stiffness was associated with increased pulse pressure and central systolic blood pressure. Potentially decreased endothelial function was related to a slight increase of peak and mean systolic gradient in the descending aorta. After successful coarctation repair and with a low blood pressure gradient, children still have a high prevalence of arterial hypertension and significant arterial remodelling, indicating accelerated biological age and advanced arteriosclerosis.

Health
Diseases & Treatments
Cancer

The clinical utility of a comprehensive psychosomatic assessment in the program for colorectal cancer prevention: a cross-sectional study

Few studies have investigated psychosocial characteristics and lifestyle behaviors of participants at programs for secondary prevention of colorectal cancer (CRC). This study aimed, through a comprehensive psychosomatic assessment based on clinimetric principles, to evaluate psychosocial characteristics and lifestyle behaviors in participants at CRC secondary prevention program, and to investigate the associations between these variables and endoscopic outcomes. In this cross-sectional study, the first 150 consecutive asymptomatic participants at the CRC prevention program who resulted positive to fecal occult blood test (FOBT) and were thus referred to colonoscopy, underwent a psychosomatic assessment including psychiatric diagnoses (DSM-5), psychosomatic syndromes (DCPR-R), psychological distress, psychological well-being and lifestyle behaviors. Whereas only 5.3% of the sample showed at least one DSM-5 diagnosis, 51.3% showed at least one DCPR syndrome, such as allostatic overload, alexithymia, Type A behavior, and demoralization. Patients affected by psychosomatic syndromes presented with significantly higher psychological distress, lower psychological well-being and unhealthy lifestyle behaviors, such as tobacco smoking and unhealthy diet, in comparison with patients without DCPR syndromes. Among endoscopic outcomes, the presence of adenomas was significantly associated with DCPR irritable mood. In a clinical context of secondary prevention addressing asymptomatic patients with positive FOBT, a comprehensive psychosomatic assessment may provide relevant clinical information for those patients who present certain psychosomatic syndromes associated with high psychological distress, impaired psychological well-being, unhealthy lifestyle behaviors and colorectal precancerous lesions. The results of the present study indicate a road to the practice of “preventive” medicine at CRC screening program.
Science

Downregulated developmental processes in the postnatal right ventricle under the influence of a volume overload

The molecular atlas of postnatal mouse ventricular development has been made available and cardiac regeneration is documented to be a downregulated process. The right ventricle (RV) differs from the left ventricle. How volume overload (VO), a common pathologic state in children with congenital heart disease, affects the downregulated processes of the RV is currently unclear. We created a fistula between the abdominal aorta and inferior vena cava on postnatal day 7 (P7) using a mouse model to induce a prepubertal RV VO. RNAseq analysis of RV (from postnatal day 14 to 21) demonstrated that angiogenesis was the most enriched gene ontology (GO) term in both the sham and VO groups. Regulation of the mitotic cell cycle was the second-most enriched GO term in the VO group but it was not in the list of enriched GO terms in the sham group. In addition, the number of Ki67-positive cardiomyocytes increased approximately 20-fold in the VO group compared to the sham group. The intensity of the vascular endothelial cells also changed dramatically over time in both groups. The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis of the downregulated transcriptome revealed that the peroxisome proliferators-activated receptor (PPAR) signaling pathway was replaced by the cell cycle in the top-20 enriched KEGG terms because of the VO. Angiogenesis was one of the primary downregulated processes in postnatal RV development, and the cell cycle was reactivated under the influence of VO. The mechanism underlying the effects we observed may be associated with the replacement of the PPAR-signaling pathway with the cell-cycle pathway.
Cancer

Improving prediction accuracy in acute myeloid leukaemia: micro-environment, immune and metabolic models

Predicting the fate of someone with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at diagnosis is challenging [1, 2]. We recently reviewed several of these complexities in achieving accurate and precise estimates of outcomes in LEUKAEMIA [3]. Initial prediction efforts focused on clinical and laboratory co-variates such as WBC, percentage or numbers of myeloblasts and histology [4]. Cytogenetics data were soon added [5]. Most recently, data from studies of mutation topography, typically detected by targeted or next-generation sequencing (NGS), were added often displacing prior predictive co-variates. For example, the 2017 European Leukemia Net (ELN) model includes only data on cytogenetics and mutation topography. Predictive models using the expression pattern of genes related to leukaemia cell stemness are also reported [6]. Also new is the use of data from measurable residual disease (MRD)-testing but these data are not applicable to predicting outcomes at diagnosis [7]. The most recent predictive models divide persons with AML into more than 15 cohorts with statistically different prognoses [8,9,10]. Is this a clinically manageable number of predictive cohorts and are there convincing data these classifications are improving outcomes of persons with AML? Data so far show only a modest impact, if any [11]. For example, data from the US Surveillance and End Results (SEER) dataset indicate only a 10% 5-year survival improvement since 1999 (https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html).
Science

Effectiveness and safety of Bifidobacterium and berberine in human hyperglycemia and their regulatory effect on the gut microbiota: a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, parallel-controlled study

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 125 (2021) Cite this article. Berberine and Bifidobacterium have been reported to improve glucose tolerance in people with hyperglycemia or other metabolic disorders. This study aimed to assess the hypoglycemic effect and the regulation of the gut microbiota caused by berberine and Bifidobacterium and the possible additive benefits of their combination.
Diseases & Treatments

Variability in clinical and neurophysiological evaluation of pain development following acute spinal cord injury: a case report

Chronic neuropathic pain (NeP) often develops following traumatic spinal cord injury (SCI). This case report explores variability in clinical and neurophysiological aspects of pain evaluation in early post-trauma stages. Case presentation. A 34-year old female presenting with acute incomplete sensorimotor tetraplegia C4 AIS D was examined by neurological examination and...
Cancer

Plasma cells expression from smouldering myeloma to myeloma reveals the importance of the PRC2 complex, cell cycle progression, and the divergent evolutionary pathways within the different molecular subgroups

Sequencing studies have shed some light on the pathogenesis of progression from smouldering multiple myeloma (SMM) and symptomatic multiple myeloma (MM). Given the scarcity of smouldering samples, little data are available to determine which translational programmes are dysregulated and whether the mechanisms of progression are uniform across the main molecular subgroups. In this work, we investigated 223 SMM and 1348 MM samples from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) for which we had gene expression profiling (GEP). Patients were analysed by TC-7 subgroup for gene expression changes between SMM and MM. Among the commonly dysregulated genes in each subgroup, PHF19 and EZH2 highlight the importance of the PRC2.1 complex. We show that subgroup specific differences exist even at the SMM stage of disease with different biological features driving progression within each TC molecular subgroup. These data suggest that MMSET SMM has already transformed, but that the other precursor diseases are distinct clinical entities from their symptomatic counterpart.
Cancer

Tie2-expressing monocytes/macrophages promote cerebral revascularization in peri-infarct lesions upon ischemic insult

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 295 (2021) Cite this article. Strokes cause 5.8 million deaths each year. Among these victims, ~30% are from China1. Acute ischemic stroke (AIS) is the most prevalent subtype of strokes. Although drugs can alleviate the symptoms, the recoveries of functional vessels within ischemic areas are the critical factor determining the prognosis of patients suffering from AIS2. Nevertheless, the mechanisms involved in cerebral revascularization remain largely unknown. Myeloid cells are among the first cells arriving around and within the injured areas after the ischemic assault3. A specific subgroup of Tie2-expressing monocytes (TEMs) has demonstrated vessel-repairing properties in tumors and ischemic limbs4,5. But, it is not clear whether TEMs participate in revascularization and neurological recovery in AIS. Hence, we explore the impacts of TEMs on the prognosis of AIS and the potential mechanism beneath with clinical samples and mouse models.
Science

Author Correction: Ethnic variation of oral microbiota in children

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-71422-y, published online 08 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Hunter Panier which was incorrectly given as Panier Hunter. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information files have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations. College of...
Computers

Multi-qubit correction for quantum annealers

We present multi-qubit correction (MQC) as a novel postprocessing method for quantum annealers that views the evolution in an open-system as a Gibbs sampler and reduces a set of excited states to a new synthetic state with lower energy value. After sampling from the ground state of a given (Ising) Hamiltonian, MQC compares pairs of excited states to recognize virtual tunnels—i.e., a group of qubits that changing their states simultaneously can result in a new state with lower energy value—and successively converges to the ground state. Experimental results using D-Wave 2000Q quantum annealers demonstrate that MQC finds samples with notably lower energy values and improves the reproducibility of results when compared to recent hardware/software advances in the realm of quantum annealing, such as spin-reversal transforms, classical postprocessing techniques, and increased inter-sample delay between successive measurements.
Fitness

Passive repetitive stretching is associated with greater muscle mass and cross-sectional area in the sarcopenic muscle

Mechanical stimulation has benefits for muscle mass and function. Passive stretching is widely performed in clinical rehabilitation medicine. However, the hypertrophic effects of passive repetitive stretching on senescent skeletal muscles against muscle atrophy remain unknown. We used senescence-accelerated model SAM-P8 mice. The gastrocnemius muscle was passively repetitive stretched by manual ankle dorsiflexion for 15 min, 5 days a week for 2 weeks under deep anesthesia. We examined the effects of passive stretching on muscle mass, myofiber cross-sectional area, muscle fiber type composition, satellite cell and myonuclei content, signaling pathways involved in muscle protein synthesis, and myogenic regulatory factors. The gastrocnemius muscle weight and fiber cross-sectional area of the stretched side was found greater compared with that of the unstretched side. Passive repetitive stretching increased the mRNA expression level of Akt, p70S6K, 4E-BP1, Myf5, myogenin, MuRF1.The phosphorylation level of p70S6K significantly increased in the stretched muscles, whereas of Akt and 4E-BP1 remained unchanged, compared to the unstretched side. The Pax7+ cells and myonuclei content did not differ between the stretched and unstretched muscles. These findings suggest that the hypertrophic or suppressed atrophic observation in the stretched muscles are mainly attributable to the protein turnover provoked by stretching. These findings are applicable to clinical muscle strengthening and sarcopenia prevention.
Science

Hydrogen-rich water reduced oxidative stress and renal fibrosis in rats with unilateral ureteral obstruction

Congenital obstructive nephropathy (CKD) is commonly implicated in the pathophysiology of chronic kidney disease occurring in the pediatric and adolescent age groups and the release of reactive oxygen species contribute to the worsening of renal fibrosis. Molecular hydrogen (H2) protects against tissue injury by reducing oxidative stress. We evaluated the efficacy of oral H2-rich water (HW) intake in preventing unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO)-induced renal injury in rats.
Science

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Science

Author Correction: The slope of cerebral oxyhemoglobin oscillation is associated with vascular reserve capacity in large artery steno-occlusion

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88198-4, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article Jae‑Myoung Kim was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Department of Neurology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, 103 Daehak-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul 03080, Republic of Korea’. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Research and...
Health

Correction to: Infographic of the European Glaucoma Prevention Study (EGPS)

Unfortunately, the middle initial was missing by author’s name Rashmi G. Mathew. The original article has been corrected. The original article can be found online at https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01420-5. Cite this article. Han, J.E., Mathew, R.G. & Henein, C. Correction to: Infographic of the European Glaucoma Prevention Study (EGPS). Eye (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01713-9.
Diseases & Treatments

Genetic factor undermines H. pylori treatment

Helicobacter pylori, a stomach-dwelling bacterium, is a strong risk factor for gastric cancer, peptic ulcers and other debilitating gastrointestinal disorders. Yet efforts to eradicate it using a combination of antibiotics and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which suppress gastric acid production, often fail. Now a team led by scientists at Vanderbilt...
Cancer

Ursodeoxycholic acid suppresses the malignant progression of colorectal cancer through TGR5-YAP axis

The Hippo/YAP pathway plays an important role in the development of cancers. Previous studies have reported that bile acids can activate YAP (Yes Associated Protein) to promote tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is a long-established old drug used for cholestasis treatment. So far, the effect of UDCA on YAP signaling in colorectal cancer (CRC) is not well defined. This study means to explore relationship of UDCA and YAP in CRC. UDCA suppressed YAP signaling by activating the membrane G-protein-coupled bile acid receptor (TGR5). TGR5 mainly regulated cAMP/PKA signaling pathway to inhibit RhoA activity, thereby suppressing YAP signaling. Moreover, the restoration of YAP expression alleviated the inhibitory effect of UDCA on CRC cell proliferation. In AOM/DSS-induced CRC model, UDCA inhibited tumor growth in a concentration-dependent manner and decreased expression of YAP and Ki67. UDCA plays a distinguished role in regulating YAP signaling and CRC growth from the primary bile acids and partial secondary bile acids, demonstrating the importance of maintaining normal intestinal bile acid metabolism in cancer patients. It also presents a potential therapeutic intervention for CRC.
Technology

Machine Learning Used to Successfully Measure Attachment in Children

Summary: Artificial intelligence technology was able to accurately predict attachment in young children. For the first time, researchers have used machine learning to successfully measure attachment in children – the vital human bond that humans first develop as infants to their caregivers. In new multi-disciplinary research, led by the University...
Health

Health Outcomes for Patients With Diabetes, Depression May Be Improved By Antidepressants

Antidepressants may lower the risk of death and serious complications from diabetes for patients with both diabetes and depression, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Depression can exacerbate complications from diabetes through stress, body weight changes, and lack of exercise.1. “People with depression...
Health

Author Correction: Fructosamine is a valuable marker for glycemic control and predicting adverse outcomes following total hip arthroplasty: a prospective multi‑institutional investigation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81803-6, published online 26 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 2, where in columns “Total cohort (n = 1212)” and “Fasting plasma glucose ≥ 100 mg/dL (n = 423)”, the n values for ‘Normal fructosamine’ and ‘High fructosamine’ were accidently switched. The correct and incorrect heading rows appear below.

