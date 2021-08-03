Cancel
Society

Respecting The Perspective Of Generations

By GORD HOTCHKISS
mediapost.com
 2 days ago

We spend most of our time talking to people who are approximately our age. Our social circle naturally forms from those who were born in the same era as us. We just have a lot more in common with them. And that may not be a good thing. I just turned 60, and one of the things I’m spending more time doing is speaking to people in the generation before me and the generation after me.

