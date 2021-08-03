Cancel
Lunar Vacation Debuts New Single “Mold,” Announce Debut Album

By Caleb Campbell
undertheradarmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta’s Lunar Vacation has announced an upcoming debut album, Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, due out October 29th on Keeled Scales. The record is a banner offering of blissful indie pop in the vein of Alvvays and Slow Pulp, reflecting on friendship and coming-of-age. Accompanying the announcement the band has also shared a new single, “Mold” and the track’s official music video, directed by Rach Rios Rehm.

