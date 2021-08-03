Lunar Vacation Debuts New Single “Mold,” Announce Debut Album

NPR Tiny Desk concerts are always fun when rappers with interesting personalities do it because we get to see a whole new version of them. The latest one taking part in the popular series is Young Thug who brings his various hits and range of vocals to the platform. But this one is special. The rapper has debuted 4 never heard before songs for us — ‘Die Slow’, ‘Droppin Jewels’, ‘Hate The Game’ and ‘Tick Tock’ during the set.