Lunar Vacation Debuts New Single “Mold,” Announce Debut Album
Atlanta’s Lunar Vacation has announced an upcoming debut album, Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp, due out October 29th on Keeled Scales. The record is a banner offering of blissful indie pop in the vein of Alvvays and Slow Pulp, reflecting on friendship and coming-of-age. Accompanying the announcement the band has also shared a new single, “Mold” and the track’s official music video, directed by Rach Rios Rehm.www.undertheradarmag.com
