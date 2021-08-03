Cancel
Military

Pentagon IDs officer killed in violence outside building

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon police force on Wednesday identified the officer who was fatally stabbed at a transit center outside the Pentagon. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said Officer George Gonzalez was a New York native and Army veteran who served in Iraq. He'd been on the police force for three years. He died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.

www.wbal.com

