Pentagon IDs officer killed in violence outside building
The Pentagon police force on Wednesday identified the officer who was fatally stabbed at a transit center outside the Pentagon. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said Officer George Gonzalez was a New York native and Army veteran who served in Iraq. He'd been on the police force for three years. He died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.www.wbal.com
