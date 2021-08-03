Cancel
Marshall School District Settles Flag Lawsuit

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL (KMHL) – The Marshall School District announced a settlement in the lawsuit over a flag display at the Marshall Middle School. In the settlement between the district and the group Marshall Concerned Citizens the district agreed to remove the flag display from the middle school cafeteria. As part of the settlement, the district will not pay any legal fees or damages and admits no wrongdoing. School officials also agreed to make some policy changes to two policies as part of the agreement.

