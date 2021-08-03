Cancel
Guilford, CT

Masks Now Required for All in Guilford Town Buildings as Cases Jump Locally

zip06.com
 2 days ago

Guilford is requiring masks for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in town buildings beginning this week, with First Selectman Matt Hoey citing new Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidance and a “dramatic” increase in cases locally. On July 30, Hoey provided new numbers in his weekly update, saying the...

