US Wind has announced plans for a new 1.2GW offshore wind farm off Maryland and a new steel production plant and port facility to support its construction. Its CEO Jeff Grybowski – who led development of the US' first offshore wind farm, Block Island, as CEO of Deepwater Wind – said the new wind farm and steel works would help Maryland “become the epicentre of offshore wind manufacturing”. US Wind is headquartered in Baltimore, the most populous city in Maryland.