Application Letter for IQC Member

 17 days ago

REQUEST FOR APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2022 INSTRUCTIONAL QUALITY COMMISSION. The State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking applications for three appointments from currently practicing teachers and/or leaders with experience and expertise in English language arts/English language development, health/physical education, and mathematics, to serve on the Instructional Quality Commission (IQC). The deadline for submittal of the application and all required documents is noon on Friday, September 24, 2021.

