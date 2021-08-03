Cancel
Public Health

Kaiser Permanente requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaiser Permanente announced COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for all employees and physicians. Kaiser has set a target date of Sept. 20 to achieve a fully vaccinated workforce. As of July 31, 77.8% of Kaiser Permanente employees and more than 95% of Permanente Medical Group physicians have been fully vaccinated....

Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippians will ‘absolutely’ die due to lack of care as state hospitals swamped with unvaccinated COVID patients

Mississippi’s top public health official warned Friday that people will “absolutely” die needlessly because state hospitals are becoming crammed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs was speaking with officials with the Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) Friday when he was asked about the impact of...
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthNews 8 KFMB

State orders all workers in health care settings to be vaccinated

CALIFORNIA, USA — All workers in health-care facilities across California will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a revised order issued Thursday by the state Department of Public Health. The state had previously announced that workers in health-care settings had the option of either being vaccinated or...
Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

Statement from UVM Health Network President and CEO John Bromsted MD on employee COVID-19 vaccination

Vermont Business Magazine “As an academic health system, we rely on data, research and science to keep our patients healthy and save lives. The recent rise of COVID-19 cases in our region and across the country due to the highly contagious delta variant has made one thing crystal clear: vaccination is how we control the spread and hopefully end this pandemic. As a health care provider, our consistent message through the pandemic has been to get vaccinated to protect yourself and others, and it is imperative that we do the right thing to protect our patients, our communities and our employees.
Public HealthMedscape News

Interim Estimates of Vaccine Effectiveness of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Among Health Care Personnel

Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

Cleveland Clinic, UPMC among systems holding off on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Dozens of hospitals and health systems have decided to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees since March. However, some health systems have chosen not to mandate vaccines as of Aug. 6. Pittsburgh-based UPMC told Becker's that it is not mandating vaccines for any of its employees at its hospitals. It said...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Healthcapenews.net

Vaccination Status Is Not Protected By HIPAA

During the pandemic, a lot of questions have arisen regarding what may or may not cross a line when it comes to medical privacy, such as: Is asking for vaccine status or for information about why someone is wearing a mask violating HIPAA?. The short answer is no. Much of...
U.S. PoliticsABC30 Fresno

Are COVID vaccinations covered under HIPAA?

Late last month Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia, raised eyebrows around the country when she claimed that a reporter's question about her COVID-19 vaccination status was a "violation of my HIPAA rights." Not even close, legal experts say. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), a 1996...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The Lambda COVID Strain That’s Resistant to Vaccines Arrives in the US

The SARS-CoV-2 virus continuously looks for ways of survival, and as a result, it will develop mutations. Scientists knew from the start that there’s no telling what terrifying properties a certain mutation can have. The lambda variant is one of those mutations, which is also known as C.37. The lambda...

