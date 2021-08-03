Omni Design Announces Silicon Validated Gigasample+ Low Power ADC and DAC on TSMC 28nm Technology
SAN JOSE, Calif.-- August 03, 2021 --Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, today announced the availability of the Quark family of silicon validated Analog-to-Digital (ADC) and Digital-to-Analog (DAC) Converters sampling at greater than 1Gsps on TSMC 28nm HPC+ process, which features high performance and low power consumption advantages. Alereon, a leader in Ultra-Wideband (UWB) solutions, has demonstrated these IP cores working in silicon and has deployed them in an integrated analog front end (AFE) in the production version of its next generation UWB chipset.www.design-reuse.com
