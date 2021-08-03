Cancel
Martha's New Shop Is Now Open, and It's Packed with Outdoor Living Essentials You Can Use Right Now

marthastewart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for must-have Martha Stewart products and Good Things galore, you'll want to check out Martha's new digital marketplace. It's official: You can now shop all of the beautiful, useful products that Martha has designed and curated—as well as other Good Things—on her new shop of shops. New products and collections are added by the week and month, so keep an eye on Martha.com for the latest and greatest new offerings.

www.marthastewart.com

LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Martha Stewart Fans Are Freaking Out About Her New Online Shop

Martha Stewart fans rejoice! The home and living guru has launched a one-stop shop for the signature products and creations she's designed over the years, plus some of her personal recommendations, which are now available for purchase online at Martha.com. It's been less than 12 hours since Stewart announced that the official website on Instagram, and fans and celebs alike are over the moon excited about getting their hands on some Martha Stewart approved cookware and décor.
TravelPosted by
Travel + Leisure

This Expandable Tote Is Perfect for People Who Love Shopping While They Travel — and It's on Sale Right Now

A good travel tote is hard to find. Luckily, we can turn to our favorite celebrities for inspiration, because they always travel in style. For example, both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton love Longchamp, and have been spotted carrying the bags during both travel and royal outings. If you're in the market for your own royal-approved tote bag that also happens to be an impressively functional travel accessory, look no further than Longchamp's Le Pliage Expandable Tote. The best part? It's on sale for $75 off for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The sale opens to the public on July 28, but Nordstrom credit cardholders can shop this stellar deal right now.
ShoppingETOnline.com

End of Summer Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop Now

Summer is the prime time for barbeques, block parties and backyard dinner events galore. And while the season of warmer temperatures might be winding down, many of the year’s best end of season sales are actually just getting started. So, if you’re looking to freshen up your outdoor furniture collection -- and tap into your inner designer, in the process -- now is the perfect time to do it!
Retailthezoereport.com

Martha Stewart Launched A New Online Shop Curated By The Lifestyle Guru Herself

There’s been no shortage of ways to buy Martha Stewart-created and -curated products over the years. But as of now, it’s easier than ever to shop her home picks and designs. That’s thanks to Martha Stewart’s newly launched website, Martha.com — aka a “shop of shops” that houses the lifestyle guru’s own line, favorite products, and curated collections of aptly named “Good Things.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Apartment Therapy

You’re About to Be Obsessed with Martha Stewart’s Clamshell Wreath

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re looking for the perfect host or hostess gift to give your friend with a beach house, or if you want to bring some seaside feels into your own space, Martha Stewart just shared a beautiful (and incredibly simple) DIY shell wreath that you’re definitely about to obsess over.
ShoppingBHG

Amazon's Cottage Decor Section Lets Me Live Out My Countryside Dreams with Items Less Than $40

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Living a simple cottage life is the stuff of fantasy for many, but it doesn't make the English countryside from which the style stems any less appealing. A slower pace is what many are after right now, and that's why homeowners and renters, including myself, are enamored with the clean, classic nature of cottage style. But even if you're in a bustling city or growing suburb, you can still create that country-living feel inside your home wherever you are. And Amazon is just the place to find cottage-style decor.
Apparelthezoereport.com

7 Fall 2021 Fashion Trends You Can Start Shopping Right Now

Fall may still be weeks away, but it’s never too early for a shopping list. Start with the seven trends ahead. We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Apparelinputmag.com

These are the absolute best Crocs you can buy right now

Unless you’ve spent the past year isolating in an actual swamp, you’ve probably noticed Crocs everywhere. The instantly recognizable, and once admonished, footwear have made the Colorado-based brand one of the hottest around. High-profile collaborations consistently sell out, while the company nearly doubled its revenue in the most recent quarter compared to the same period last year.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

The Best Shower Curtain Liners You Can Buy Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’m going to take a wild guess and say that choosing a shower curtain liner isn’t a decision that’s ever kept you up at night, right? For most of us, buying a shower liner is a pretty thoughtless process. Personally, so long as it keeps the shower water from seeping out and making a puddle onto my bathroom floors, I tend to not be too particular about the brand, make, or style of the liner. But after testing out shower liners here at AT, it turns out there are a few that really stood out from the pack. We looked for ones that were sturdy, had features (whether weighted material or built-in magnets) that prevented shower leaks, and that didn’t leave us with a damp, moldy smell after prolonged use. Since it’s generally recommended that shower curtain liners be changed out every 4-6 months, we made it a point to test these liners within that length of time to inspect how resistant they were to mold and mildew. Here were our favorites:
ShoppingReal Simple

25 Kitchen Organizers You Can Shop for Less Than $25 on Amazon

These affordable finds will keep your kitchen in tip-top shape. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Even if your closet is neat and tidy and your bathroom is spotless,...
ShoppingApartment Therapy

This $15 Amazon Find Keeps Flying Pests Away from Your Food When Dining Outdoors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the best things about summer is dining outside. Whether you chow down at a picnic table under a shady tree or dig in on your deck, food somehow tastes better in the great outdoors. But with all of the things we love about open-air meals — warm breezes! Starry skies! — comes a pesky problem: flies, mosquitos, and other bothersome fliers.
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

You can get huge savings on outdoor furniture at the Frontgate Anniversary Sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Furniture shopping can be a laborious process, what with the road trips to outlet shops and the sitting down and getting up from all the pieces that catch your eye. If you're looking for some stylish sets for your home (and want to skip the checkout lines), Frontgate has plenty of top-rated picks on sale during its massive Anniversary Sale.
Shoppingmarthastewart.com

Le Creuset Quietly Dropped a Sitewide Sale—and Everything Is Up to 42% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. You may not feel inclined to stand over your stove or turn on the oven in the heat of summer, but once fall arrives you'll be ready to whip up hearty soups, casseroles, and pies. Luckily, Le Creuset's mid-summer sale has arrived just in time for you to stock your kitchen with all the necessary cookware to do so.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Grocery Shopping Tip You Need To Know

For many of us, grocery shopping is easily one of our least favorite chores. It takes a lot of time and energy to plan a shopping list and go to the grocery store to actually do the shopping. Not to mention groceries can be expensive. Market Watch shares that the grocery bill has, indeed, gone up for households across the nation. Citing stats from market research firm NielsenIQ, the business site spotlighted a 5.7% increase for the "average price of all grocery store food purchases as of April 2021" compared to the average price in April 2020. Needless to say, we all are looking for ways to save a few pennies here and there. Luckily, celebrity chef and cookbook author Rachael Ray is sharing the grocery tip we need to know to do just that.
RecipesAsbury Park Press

The best air fryers you can buy on Amazon right now

Our kitchen experts did the work finding the best air fryers so you don’t have to. — Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you love fried foods but not the grease, an air fryer could be your...

