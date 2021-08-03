Worcesteria: Checking in at Ralph's Rock Diner, the Canal District and Patch Reservoir

UNREADY TO ROCK: Heading to Ralph's Rock Diner Friday night was good for my soul, not so good for my anxieties. Gene Dante and the Future Starlets played a raucous and brilliantly executed set to one of the most-full crowds I've seen indoors in recent memory. Still, as exhilarating as it is to be vaccinated and out to hear some great rock 'n' roll, it's hard to get past the news about the the COVID-19 Delta variant which erupted out of Provincetown recently. It drives your brain to constantly stay in risk-assessment mode, which gets in the way of a good time. Still, it was easier to at least somewhat social distance toward the back of the club, which is where I'm most comfortable, anyway, sipping a 'Gansett and watching the show. I can see a day when this sort of thing feels natural again, but I'm not there quite yet. Still, Dante and company were worth a few frayed nerves to hear.