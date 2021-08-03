Cancel
Worcester, MA

Worcesteria: Checking in at Ralph's Rock Diner, the Canal District and Patch Reservoir

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNREADY TO ROCK: Heading to Ralph's Rock Diner Friday night was good for my soul, not so good for my anxieties. Gene Dante and the Future Starlets played a raucous and brilliantly executed set to one of the most-full crowds I've seen indoors in recent memory. Still, as exhilarating as it is to be vaccinated and out to hear some great rock 'n' roll, it's hard to get past the news about the the COVID-19 Delta variant which erupted out of Provincetown recently. It drives your brain to constantly stay in risk-assessment mode, which gets in the way of a good time. Still, it was easier to at least somewhat social distance toward the back of the club, which is where I'm most comfortable, anyway, sipping a 'Gansett and watching the show. I can see a day when this sort of thing feels natural again, but I'm not there quite yet. Still, Dante and company were worth a few frayed nerves to hear.

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
Arms trafficking caused Mexican gov to sue U.S. gun manufacturers

The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...
Texas Gov. Abbott calls another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday called another special legislative session — his third attempt to push through a GOP voting bill that Democratic lawmakers tried to block by fleeing the state. "I'll call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, & pass...

