Balan Wonderworld

When a set of Pokémon TCG has a Charizard card, it's a good bet that said card will be the most valuable and most coveted card of the set. You'd think that hype would multiply when that Charizard is Shiny and on a VMAX card… and you'd be right. Shining Fates and its Japanese equivalent, Shiny Star V, had this stunning card as an incredibly coveted card. It was the single most valuable card of Shining Fates and the second most of Shiny Star V. What, then, could be more coveted than a Shiny Charizard in the Japanese-language Shiny Star V? Well, it's a Full Art Trainer Supporter card featuring Marnie. Looking at eBay, just yesterday raw copies of this card sold for $374 and $375, with graded copies selling for near or even over $1,000 USD in come cases. Shining Fates cut the card from the set, though, with the English-language Pokémon TCG instead opting to release it as a promo next month in the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection. This will make this highly sought-after card available as a guaranteed promo for anyone who is able to find this product. Now, ahead of the collection's release, the English version of this card has finally been leaked. Check it out here.