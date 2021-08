Earlier this month, Doctor Who fans learned that they would be learning a lot more about the future of the BBC show later in July. That's when cast members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill & John Bishop, and showrunner Chris Chibnall would be taking part in a virtual panel as part of the Comic-Con@Home virtual event to drop more intel on Series 13- even teasing that "a very special surprise guest" would be joining them and moderator Melanie McFarland for the panel. At the time, we had some thoughts on who it could be. We crossed John Barrowman aka Captain Jack off the list for obvious reasons that we've reported on in the past. Maybe a return by Jo Martin's Doctor? We're also thinking of Alex Kingston's River Song and Sacha Dhawan's Master. Would Chibnall use this moment to introduce the next Doctor? On Sunday, fans got their answer on that and much more…