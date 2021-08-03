Cancel
Walmart Plus: price, free trial, and all the details on Walmart+ membership

Cover picture for the articleWalmart has launched a new subscription service called Walmart Plus (or Walmart+), which brings some serious competition to online retail, most notably Amazon Prime. Here we'll tell you how much it costs and what exactly is on offer. We've compiled the following information to provide a definitive, non-biased picture on what to expect from Walmart Plus. It should help you decide which online retailer is more deserving of your subscription fee.

