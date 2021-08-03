Cancel
North Carolina offering $100 for first-time COVID-19 vaccinations

WFMY NEWS2
 2 days ago

North Carolina will give you $100 to get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state health department announced the new $100 Summer Card incentive on Tuesday. From August 4-31, North Carolina will give $100 pre-paid Mastercards to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a participating site - while supplies last.

If you drive someone to their first vaccine appointment, the state will give you a $25 card. You can even do this multiple times.

"Drive as many times, to as many appointments as you’d like. Drivers will receive one Summer Card* per first-dose visit," the NCDHHS's website reads.

"Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “The Delta variant is highly contagious, and the vast majority of severe cases are among those who are not vaccinated. We are using every tool in the toolbox to get more people to get their shots — don’t wait until it’s too late.”

State health officials piloted the $25 cards at some vaccine sites this summer. They said the initiative was successful in getting more people vaccinated.

More than 61% of North Carolina adults (ages 18 and older) have received at least one dose of the vaccine. However, those who are unvaccinated run a higher risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

To find a participating location, click here .

COVID-19 summary for North Carolina:

The state health department reports nearly 92% of cases and 94% of deaths reported since May 6 were people not fully vaccinated.

Health leaders emphasize people who are vaccinated are far less likely to get seriously sick or hospitalized.

The CDC is reporting increases in COVID-19 vaccinations in several states as metrics get worse. North Carolina isn't seeing much movement on the vaccine front. State health officials hope the new vaccine card incentive will change that.

In North Carolina, only 59% of everyone eligible for the shot, has at least one dose. That's far below the national average of 68%.

