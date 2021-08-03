25% Savings + Breakfast Daily!

Cancel
Cover picture for the articlePrepare for the day with a daily breakfast included at Neomi’s Grill, and enjoy savings of up to 25% off our best available rate. Please note, we have a set menu and a designated kids menu.

San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Recipe: Hearty sheet pan breakfast

SAN ANTONIO – WHAT YOU NEED:. • 8 ounces small brown mushrooms, halved (quartered if large) • 4-6 large eggs (one per person) • ¼ cup chopped fresh herbs, such as basil and Italian parsley. • Toast for serving, if desired. WHAT TO DO:. Preheat oven to 400°F. Wash tomatoes...
Food & DrinksYoga Journal

Breakfast Is the Most Important Meal of the Day. Or Is It?

I’ve never been a breakfast person. I don’t skip breakfast because I think breakfast is a bad idea, but because I’m no fan of breakfast foods. Fluffy scrambled eggs? I’m cringing just thinking about the texture. Perfectly golden pancakes topped with fresh fruit? No thanks, I don’t want any weird, bland cake imitators. So, I simply skip breakfast and start my daily eating window at lunch.
Food & DrinksGarden & Gun

A Day-Making Breakfast Casserole

Dinner isn’t the only meal that’s worthy of a doorstep drop. “Breakfast is often the forgotten meal for consoling,” says Karl Worley, the chef and owner of Biscuit Love in Nashville. Starting the day with a great dish, he says, sets the mood for everything that comes next. Last year, to support struggling farmers and purveyors and help people access fresh food, Worley and his wife, Sarah, opened the Biscuit Love Pantry, an online shop offering local delivery of breakfast-y goods ranging from fresh eggs to milk to bacon, and their LOVE BISCUITS, LOVE OTHERS T-shirts raise money toward mental health and addiction treatment for restaurant workers. While he’s known for pouring love into his biscuits, Worley especially likes to brighten someone’s day with his mother’s breakfast casserole, which she made every Christmas. The make-ahead meal has just six main ingredients—including squishy white bread, eggs, cheese, and pork sausage—but comes loaded with flavor. “I love it because it allows for a fresh hot breakfast with minimal work by the recipient,” he says. “While I desire to be able to comfort people with words, I have the ability to comfort with food—I just feel like food hits so much deeper than my words often can.”
Athens, GARed and Black

PHOTOS: Bed and breakfast opens in Athens

On Thursday afternoon, ATH|BNB opened the doors to The Rushmore with an open house event. Located in Five Points at 1175 S. Milledge Ave., The Rushmore is a luxurious bed and breakfast featuring 14 suites carefully designed by Athens’ own Metal + Petal.
Milaca, MNhometownsource.com

Coast in for a pancake breakfast at the Milaca Airport

Everybody is invited to the annual Milaca Fly-in Breakfast this weekend. The fly-in is 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 8, at the Milaca Municipal Airport. The breakfast is $12 for adults, $8 for kids ages 6-12, and children under 6 years old eat free. The menu includes pancakes, sausage patties, ham, scrambled or fried eggs, blueberries and water, coffee, orange juice or milk.
RecipesRutland Herald

Blueberry stuffed French toast for breakfast

One of the earliest versions of French toast has been traced back to the Roman Empire. The name “French toast” was first used in 17th-century England. The recipe — and name — were brought to America by early settlers. In France, the dish is called “pain perdu,” meaning “lost bread.” Why lost bread? From stale bread in order to make use of bread that would otherwise have been thrown away.
Food & Drinksthecheyennepost.com

Pancake Breakfasts Feed Thousands

Thousands of people lined up in downtown Cheyenne for a free breakfast of pancakes, ham, coffee, and milk for the kids... and all of them got served within a couple of hours. The event is put on by the Kiwanis Club of Cheyenne. Organizers say they can serve more than 10,000 people in two hours.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Snack Cake Breakfast Products

These new Hostess breakfast snacks are arriving from the brand to help offer consumers a way to satisfy their hunger in the morning hours in a tasty way. The products come in the form of the Muff'n Stix and the Pecan Spins, which are both focused on offering consumers an easy, convenient way to enjoy a quick breakfast. Each one is crafted with premium ingredients and perfect for enjoyment while out of the house, commuting or even at the office.
Recipesfood24.com

“Send it” turkey stack breakfast sandwich

Cook each egg whole in a microwave-safe dish at full power for 40 seconds or until cooked through (alternatively fry, poach or boil the egg to your liking). To assemble the sandwich, start by spreading a thin layer of Dijon mustard on each slice of SASKO Low GI Seeded Whole Wheat Brown Bread.
Stone County, MSStone Country Enterprise

Free breakfast and lunch for Stone students

All Stone County School District students will receive FREE breakfast AND lunch during the 2021-2022 school year thanks to the USDA’s approval to implement the Seamless Summer Option program. Families are strongly encouraged to complete free and reduced lunch applications. This information helps our school district qualify for funding to...
Recipesfavfamilyrecipes.com

The Best Breakfast Burrito Recipe

This Breakfast Burrito Recipe is a great way to start the day! Loaded with all the best breakfast foods, they are a favorite for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Do you love breakfast but just don’t have the time to make it most mornings? Don’t skip it! Try some of our quick and easy breakfast ideas like our Avocado Toast or our Instant Pot Oatmeal!
Lee County, FLwgcu.org

Free Breakfast and Lunch for SWFL Schoolkids

There are a lot of unknowns as Southwest Florida parents get ready to send their children back to school. But one concern they won’t have this year is making sure their kids are well fed at school. The USDA announced last spring that it would continue to serve free meals to all schoolchildren for the 2021-2022 school year.
RecipesKSAT 12

Recipe: Busy morning breakfast cookies

SAN ANTONIO – WHAT YOU NEED:. • ½ cup pure maple syrup (or use ¼ cup for a less sweet cookie) • 1 small ripe banana, mashed (about ½ cup) • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (optional) • 7 Medjool dates, roughly chopped. • Optional add-ins: golden raisins, dried cherries,...
Muleshoe, TXmuleshoejournal.com

Breakfast and tournament make a great day

None of us are ever promised another new day. Therefore, we must get the most that we can out of the one we are now in. This thought kept running through my mind this past Saturday as I participated in the Senior Citizen’s Center’s Pancake Breakfast and first ever Corn Hole Tournament.
Recipescooktoria.com

Breakfast Potato and Egg Pancake

This Breakfast Potato and Egg Pancake is a savory and delicious way to start the day. So easy to make, this is a healthy and filling breakfast dish that can be varied to fit any palate. If you like to start your morning with a filling breakfast that packs in...
Troy, MIlegalnews.com

ALA schedules 'Reconnect Breakfast'

The Association of Legal Administrators, Metropolitan Detroit Chapter, will host a Reconnect Breakfast on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Troy Marriott, 200 W Big Beaver Rd in Troy. The ALA Metro Detroit Chapter has new board members, new business partners, and new members all looking...
Arcadia, INreadthereporter.com

Heights Prayer Breakfast this Friday

The eighth annual Heights Area Pastors’ Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 in the Husky Café at Hamilton Heights Middle School, 25150 State Road 19, Arcadia. A light breakfast will be served between 7 and 7:30 a.m. and the program will start at 7:30....

