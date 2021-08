Disneyland Vacation Planning~Grand Legacy at the Park Discounts. Looking for a place to stay while visiting Disneyland? Grand Legacy at the Park in Anaheim has always been our go to place to stay when we want somewhere that is within walking distance, affordable, safe and clean. Literally steps away from the Disneyland main gates, Grand Legacy at the Park has so much to offer families who want to make the most of a day or two at the Disneyland Resort.