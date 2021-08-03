Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

US women's volleyball likely down 2 starters for quarters

By JOSH DUBOW AP Sports Writer
nbcrightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The U.S. women's volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals. Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice on Tuesday after rolling their right ankles during pool play and aren't expected to be available in the quarterfinals. The Americans are still holding out hope that both could return later in the tournament if the U.S. wins on Wednesday.

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karch Kiraly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#London Olympics#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#Americans#Russians#Canadians#Brazilians#Argentines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportssemoball.com

Short-handed US advances to women's volleyball semifinals

TOKYO (AP) -- Five years after their quest for a first Olympic gold medal was denied in the semifinals, the United States women's volleyball team has returned to that stage after a relatively easy quarterfinal win. The short-handed Americans overcame the absence of two starters to beat the Dominican Republic...
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: How much money do athletes win for gold, silver and bronze medals?

It is the pinnacle of any Olympian’s career.Winning a gold, silver or bronze medal is the reward for years of sacrifice and gruelling training sessions hidden from the public gaze.But none of the competitors taking part in the Tokyo Olympics are being paid by the organisers for their participation in the $15.4bn event.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesAmerican TV network NBC alone paid $7.7bn for the broadcasting rights to the summer and winter games until 2032, and has sold $1.25bn in advertising for Tokyo 2020.And the International Olympic Committee stands to make between $3bn and $4bn from...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

US women's volleyball hands China 2nd straight loss

TOKYO (AP) — The expected Olympic showdown between the top two women's volleyball teams in the world turned out to be a one-sided affair. The U.S. women swept defending gold medalist China 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 on Tuesday in a pool-play match that left the Americans at the top of Pool B and the Chinese seeking to win their first set of the tournament after two straight sweeps to open the Games.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
Sportssemoball.com

US women's volleyball avenges loss to Serbia, reaches final

TOKYO (AP) -- U.S. volleyball star Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson woke up with a vision that her team was poised to make it back to the gold medal game. Five years after Akinradewo Gunderson could only watch the end of a crushing five-set loss to Serbia in the Olympic semifinals because of an injured knee, she helped lead her team one step closer to the ultimate prize.
SoccerPosted by
Talk 1340

Former Red Raider Celebrates Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

In Canada's first game at these 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games former Red Raider Janine Beckie scored two goals on route to securing the victory over Chile 2-1. Beckie was solid for the remainder of these Olympic games culminating in herself and the Canadian Women's team winning their first Gold Medal ever after a thrilling finish against Sweden in the Gold Medal match.
SportsNBC Philadelphia

US Women's Volleyball Faces Tough Semifinal Test vs. Serbia

The U.S. women's volleyball team faces Serbia in the semifinals early Friday morning, with a spot in the gold medal match up for grabs. The battle of the reigning silver (Serbia) and bronze (U.S.) medalists starts at 12 a.m. ET on USA Network and streaming live on NBCOlympics.com:. Despite being...
Posted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: US win the women’s beach volleyball gold

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal. The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua...
Telegraph

Kate French wins gold for Team GB in women's modern pentathlon after superb laser run

Tom Daley qualifies for men's 10m individual platform semi-final. Canada defeat Sweden on penalties to win first ever women's football gold ​- report below. With the glorified paddling pool, artistically-arranged plastic flower pots and misbehaving horses, the women's modern pentathlon threatened to veer more towards It's a Knockout television game show territory on Friday than prestigious Olympic event.
Lubbock, TXfox34.com

Tech alum Janine Beckie earns Olympic gold with Canada

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two days after sprinter Andre de Grasse emerged from Usain Bolt’s shadow at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for gold in the Men’s 200 Meter race, Canada earned another long-awaited title- its first-ever gold medal in women’s soccer. One of its members was none other than Texas Tech’s Janine Beckie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy