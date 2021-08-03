Disney’s Popular Advent Calendars Are Now Available to Pre-Order

Adults and kids can now get holiday themed Marvel goodies this December as LEGO reveals their new Christmas Advent Calendar set for The Avengers. The set comes with seven holiday-themed Avengers LEGO Mini-figures with Nick Fury, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Thanos, Thor, and Black Widow. The Advent Calendar will go on to include a nice variety of Christmas and Holiday items to build and create adding some snow-filled adventures for your favorite heores. This will include an Iron Man snowman, mini Hulkbuster, presents, Christmas tree, mini Avengers Tower, the Infinity Gauntlet, and so much more. Bring home the holiday in superhero style with the perfect Advent Calendar for LEGO Marvel fans for $39.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet but are set to arrive on September 1, 2021, right here. Be on the lookout for more Advent Calendars coming from LEGO with holiday cheer from Star Wars and Harry Potter.