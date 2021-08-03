Court activity on Aug. 2: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB of CVI SGP Acquisition Trust Not in ITS Individual Capacity But Solely vs Martha Newman
The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB of CVI SGP Acquisition Trust Not in ITS Individual Capacity But Solely against Martha Newman on Aug. 2: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2020-SC-059540-O was filed in...flarecord.com
Comments / 0