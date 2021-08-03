Report: Edmonton Oilers were unable to land goaltender Darcy Kuemper due to discrepancy in offer

Ryan signed a two-year, $2.5 million contract with the Oilers on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Ryan spent the last three years with the Flames, but he'll get to see life from the other side of the Battle of Alberta in the next two seasons. After posting no less than 29 points in each of his first four full campaigns, the 34-year-old had just 13 points in 43 outings last year, in part due to a broken finger and the shortened schedule. Ryan should provide the Oilers with extra center depth in the bottom six, as well as steady penalty killing to replace Jujhar Khaira.