Report: Edmonton Oilers were unable to land goaltender Darcy Kuemper due to discrepancy in offer
It’s no surprise the Edmonton Oilers were looking to get in on the goaltending market. Despite re-signing Mike Smith, the Oilers appear to have wanted a way to move on from Mikko Koskinen as the team’s de facto 1A goaltender. Last week they were hot on the trail of Arizona Coyotes netminder Darcy Kuemper, who with $1-million retained, was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche for prospect Conor Timmins, a 1st round pick and another conditional pick.oilersnation.com
Comments / 0