Kanawha County, WV

CDC recommends more access to clean syringes, testing as HIV cases rise in Kanawha County

By Carrie Hodousek
Metro News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — New recommendations released Tuesday by federal, state and local health officials suggest people who inject drugs in West Virginia’s most populous county should have expanded access to syringes, testing and treatment. The guidance comes as Kanawha County experiences some of the nation’s highest spikes of HIV cases.

wvmetronews.com

