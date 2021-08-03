US Report Forecasts Demand for Nuclear Microreactors
The Global Market of Microreactors report centers on the potential of microreactors and the future international microreactor market, evaluating their potential deployment and unique capabilities in certain international markets in the period between 2030 and 2050. The report observes that the coming years will see a growing demand for nuclear microreactors in key markets around the world.
