Energy Industry

US Report Forecasts Demand for Nuclear Microreactors

By Editor@MiningNewsWire.com
StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Global Market of Microreactors report centers on the potential of microreactors and the future international microreactor market, evaluating their potential deployment and unique capabilities in certain international markets in the period between 2030 and 2050. The report observes that the coming years will see a growing demand for nuclear microreactors in key markets around the world.

