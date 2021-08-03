Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

UKG Workforce Activity Report: Businesses Add Employee Shifts Again in July, Delta Variant Threatens Growth

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

The UKG Workforce Activity Report for July 2021 shows workplace activity as measured by high-frequency employee shift work data1 increased 1.1%. UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) believes this bodes well for a strong July employment report, which is expected to register a step below especially strong growth in June (+850,000 jobs). In addition, UKG data reveals the expiration of pandemic-related unemployment benefits in many states did not accelerate a return to work. States were just as likely to grow workforce activity if they continued benefits as if they didn't.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Delta#Uk#National Overview#Ultimate Kronos Group#Ukg Data#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Economycorpmagazine.com

Experts: July Saw Better-Than-Expected Job Growth With 943,000 New Positions

Led by the hospitality industry and education, the U.S. economy added 943,000 new jobs in July, according to the July jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4%, down from the 5.9% reported in June. According to the Society for Human Resource Management, economists had expected some 845,000 new jobs in July.
Economyrebusinessonline.com

US Economy Beats Expectations in July with 943,000 New Jobs, 5.4 Percent Unemployment Rate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had predicted there to be an increase of 845,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 5.7 percent. It’s the biggest monthly jobs gain since August 2020 when about 1.6 million jobs were added. The upcoming end of federal unemployment benefits, which ends on Sept. 5, may be a factor for why more people are seeking and finding jobs now.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurant job growth surged again in July

The economy added 943,000 jobs last month, according to new U.S. Department of Labor data on Friday, the highest rate of growth in seven months and enough to bring the unemployment rate down a half a percentage point to 5.4%. More than one out of every five of those new...
Economyfwbusiness.com

Aug. 6 - PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher: very strong July jobs report: More than 900,000 jobs added, unemployment rate falls sharply

The U.S. economy added 934,000 jobs in July, according to a survey of employers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was above the consensus expectation for July of 880,000, and was the best month for job growth since August 2020. Job growth in June was revised sharply higher to 938,000 from 850,000, while May job growth was revised higher to 614,000 from 583,000, for a total upward revision of 120,000. The three-month moving average of job growth through July was 832,000, up from 607,000 in June and just 64,000 in January 2021, when there was a resurgence in the pandemic. At the current pace of job growth the U.S. economy would be back to its pre-pandemic level of employment in February 2022.
Economymissouribusinessalert.com

Unemployment rate makes biggest drop in months as US adds 943,000 July jobs

National unemployment dropped to 5.4% in July, down half a percentage point, marking the largest one-month decrease since October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Total nonfarm payroll employment jumped up by 943,000 jobs, just slightly more than June’s revised total of 938,000. July’s unemployment rate was nearly half...
EconomyFlorida Star

Indian Service Sector Stuck In Contraction, Business Activity Falls Again: Report

NEW DELHI — A new report by the British information provider, IHS Markit Services, has said that the Indian service sector remained in the red during July largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic and local restrictions. The latest IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was released on Aug. 4. Business activity, new orders, and employment declined further, but in all cases, rates […]
Honolulu County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: July domestic arrivals

Rental nights are down across the state, Howard Dicus reports. U.S. population has almost entirely stopped growing. Howard Dicus reports on how it's impacting our economy. Where are homes selling the most on Oahu? Howard Dicus reports. Howard's Business Report. Hiring crisis means employers are calling applicants years later. Updated:...
Public HealthBaton Rouge Business Report

Big businesses altering plans in the face of delta variant

Big businesses are rethinking their plans with the delta variant of the coronavirus spreading across the country and hospitalizations rising again. Some are delaying their plans to bring workers back to the office, restoring mask requirements or imposing vaccine mandates. Here’s how some large U.S. companies changed their plans in...
Posted by
TheStreet

Talent Recruitment, Workforce Diversity, And Employee Benefits Lead The Challenges For Businesses Emerging From COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Paychex Pulse of HR Report, released today, shows that attracting talent tops the list of challenges impacting HR professionals as they adapt to the evolving workplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fifth annual report from Paychex, Inc., the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, shows that 61 percent of the 1,000 HR leaders surveyed consider recruiting talent their most difficult task. Offering competitive benefits and planning and managing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) programs represent the next biggest challenges, both coming in at 57 percent.
IndustryPosted by
Land Line Media

Employment and wages continue to grow in trucking industry

Trucking employment experienced a moderate boost in July, with the transport sector as a whole experiencing a more significant increase. Trucking employment went up by more than 3,000 jobs after gaining more than 6,000 in June. Although that number is moderate over the past year, it is larger than years prior to 2020 as the trucking industry continues to fill voids left during the peak of the pandemic. Revised data has May showing a decrease of 1,800 jobs after initially reporting a loss of more than 3,000.
Public HealthMcKnight's

SNF recovery threatened by spread of Delta variant: LTC exec

The continued spread of the highly contagious COVID Delta variant could mean another semi-lockdown for nursing homes just as the industry starts to rebound from last year, warned the top executive with LTC Properties. “I believe our industry is on more solid footing today than it has been over the...
Business94.1 Duke FM

China’s July factory price growth quickens, adds to business cost pressures

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory gate prices in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded analyst expectations, adding to pressure on businesses struggling with high raw material costs, while consumer inflation eased slightly. The producer price index (PPI) grew 9.0% from a year earlier, matching...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Delta Variant Adds to the Mix of Worries at the Fed

It's always a high-wire act at the Federal Reserve Board: Keep money cheap and the economy flowing, risking the wrath of inflation, or try to slow growth down while not bringing on a recession. But now there's a new element in the mix as the Fed completes its two-day meeting...
Public HealthInc.com

3 Ways Businesses Are Responding to the Delta Variant

The U.S. may be on the verge of another pandemic wave, as the highly contagious Delta variant, now the most common strain in the U.S., accounts for 83 percent of analyzed infections. Businesses are preparing for the worst--again. From hunkering down to adjusting their policies for unvaccinated workers, here are...
BusinessNew York Post

2.9M workers still on jobless benefits as weekly claims remain high

More than 2.9 million Americans are still on traditional state unemployment benefits as the number of people seeking weekly new claims appear to have settled at a level higher than previously hoped, the feds said Thursday. Continuing claims fell by 366,000 from just over 3.26 million the week before, according...
Public HealthBoston Globe

Businesses try to respond to Delta variant and shifting coronavirus health guidance

Stunned business executives are struggling to adjust to the rapidly shifting environment caused by covid-19′s delta variant, rocked by a cascade of evolving mask and vaccine recommendations from federal, state, and local officials. In many cases, they are instituting new mask or vaccine guidelines - or requirements - within hours of shifting government reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy