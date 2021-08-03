UKG Workforce Activity Report: Businesses Add Employee Shifts Again in July, Delta Variant Threatens Growth

The U.S. economy added 934,000 jobs in July, according to a survey of employers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This was above the consensus expectation for July of 880,000, and was the best month for job growth since August 2020. Job growth in June was revised sharply higher to 938,000 from 850,000, while May job growth was revised higher to 614,000 from 583,000, for a total upward revision of 120,000. The three-month moving average of job growth through July was 832,000, up from 607,000 in June and just 64,000 in January 2021, when there was a resurgence in the pandemic. At the current pace of job growth the U.S. economy would be back to its pre-pandemic level of employment in February 2022.