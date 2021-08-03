UKG Workforce Activity Report: Businesses Add Employee Shifts Again in July, Delta Variant Threatens Growth
The UKG Workforce Activity Report for July 2021 shows workplace activity as measured by high-frequency employee shift work data1 increased 1.1%. UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) believes this bodes well for a strong July employment report, which is expected to register a step below especially strong growth in June (+850,000 jobs). In addition, UKG data reveals the expiration of pandemic-related unemployment benefits in many states did not accelerate a return to work. States were just as likely to grow workforce activity if they continued benefits as if they didn't.www.streetinsider.com
