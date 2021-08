Meal kit delivery services are rapidly growing in popularity, and it's easy to understand why. Cooking at home can be a chore, and grocery shopping for portions enough to feed one or two people is way more difficult than it should be (why do they only sell buns in sets of eight?). The industry for these meal kits is rapidly growing; "in 2017, the industry was valued at $4.65 billion U.S., representing 300% growth over the previous year. By 2022, the market is expected to more than double, reaching $11.6 billion" (per Statista). Especially during COVID, people are using these meal kits as a way to reduce their grocery shopping trips and get more creative at home. A lot of these services claim to be good for the environment, reducing food waste, emissions, and costs, but are those claims actually true?