This is a composite story of my clients who are in midlife, plus my suggestions. After a good day’s work in my decent home, with a decent marriage and decent kids, I'm sitting in my living room. The thought that fills my mind is Is that all there is? Have I topped out at 42, having wormed my way up to the best job I’ve ever had: marketing manager at a plumbing supply company? Where interaction with my wife is largely transactional, shrugging our shoulders at our built-in differences and perfunctory sex once or twice a week? With kids who are a lot of work, just B students, and more interested in being on their screens than interacting with us? Have I topped out at The Mediocrity Plateau? Help!