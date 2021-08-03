Eviction Moratorium Lapse is a Capital-D Democratic Failure
The federal eviction moratorium expired on Saturday, and Democrats are scrambling. Millions of renters are hanging in the wind President Joe Biden made a last minute push to extend the moratorium on Thursday, calling on Congress to pass an extension. That failed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi couldn’t find the votes, and on Sunday essentially passed the buck back to Biden, saying that it’s on the administration.www.btrtoday.com
