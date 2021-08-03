Eviction Moratorium Lapse is a Capital-D Democratic Failure

The Senate moved one significant step closer to approving a $1 trillion infrastructure package that is one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. Senators voted 67-27 to move forward with the bill, easily clearing the 60 votes needed to prevent a filibuster as 18 Republicans joined Democrats to advance the measure. But hopes for a quick resolution appeared dashed amid disagreements about amendments as Republicans raised objections to the cost of the bill. Sen. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee suddenly took center stage as he said he is “not inclined to expedite this process whatsoever.” Hagerty, an ally of former President Donald Trump, insisted “there’s absolutely no reason to rush.”